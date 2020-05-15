Recording sets remain off, but that doesn’t mean Disney has stopped doing its magic. The Mickey Mouse firm took advantage of social networks to launch the song “I’m with you”, An emotional letter he writes ‘Olaf’ from ‘Frozen’, about true friendship, meant to comfort people in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best thing is that here, not only do ‘Olaf’, Ana and Elsa participate, but also Disney compiles their most famous characters, in such a way that the video stars Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Alice, from Wonderland, ‘Tiana’ from The Princess and the Frog, ‘The Lady and the Tramp’, Tarzan and Jane and many more.

It all starts when the adorable snowman ‘Olaf’ peeks out from the balcony of Arendelle’s palace, only to discover that all the calles of the kingdom remain lonely. Depressed by not being able to play with anyone, the inseparable companion of Ana and Elsa, decides to write them an eThird letter, singing to her absent friends.

“I am with you with this letter / I’m with you with this song / I’m with you when you laugh at something silly I did wrong / Who cares about our whereabouts / I’m here and you’re there / But I’m with you / And I care / I am with you anywhere and anytime / just close your eyes and you can see me ”, sing with a touch of nostalgia the tender snowman.

While the lyrics of “I’m with you” appear on the screen, with the intention that the little ones sing along with Olaf, a series of fragments of the most famous Disney movies appear in the background, reminding viewers that the signature characters have been before the pandemic and will continue to be during and after the crisis, taking magical moments to their homes.

The video was presented andl May 14, 2020 by “Disney Animations” through his Twitter account, where he clarifies that the actor Josh Gad, lends his voice again to play Olaf, as it has previously done in the Frozen saga.

The song “I’m with you” was compound by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert López, from somewhere in your home, while the video was directed by Daniel Abraham, from the comfort of his study, inviting young and old to follow his example, staying at home with Olaf.

