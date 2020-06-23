After resorting to different measures to prevent the new outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus around the world, the economy must resume and this is why activities are resuming, considering different measures.

Sixty-five years after the opening of Disneyland Park, they decided to schedule a reopening date of July 17 to welcome guests to the Disneyland Resort, as part of a new beginning.

The Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel are also slated to open July 23.

Furthermore, the Disneyland Park and the Disney California Adventure Park will open on July 17. And the first to receive its visitors will be Downtown Disney, which will reopen on July 9.

As part of the sanitary measures, a platform has been made available to users to register and control visits, thus avoiding long lines.

Despite this, the unions representing workers at the Disneyland Resort in California do not think it convenient to open their doors during July. Even 17,000 employees have signaled to the state governor that they are not convinced that the theme park is safe enough.

Crisis at Disneyland:

It was in early March that Disneyland decided to close Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park the doors of some parks

It was also added that they are in the process of closing their establishments from the morning of March 14 until the end of the month. Although the Disneyland Resort hotels remained open until Monday, March 16 to give guests time to modify their trip.

However, their closure had to be extended due to the large coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to Statista data, the last quarter measured, The Walt Disney Company generated $ 18.01 billion in revenue, and despite Disney’s first two fiscal quarters of 2020 being strong, the company was also hit by the coronavirus.

At first the company attributed this success to its new streaming service, Disney Plus. However, the drop in their income was notorious.

You see, the company went from generating from 28.06 billion dollars to 18.01 billion, below its earnings registered during 2019.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299