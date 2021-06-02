Disneyland will welcome non-California and foreign tourists starting June 15



Disneyland will never cease to be one of America’s greatest family attractions.

Photo: David McNew / Getty Images

After a long year of not receiving visitors from anywhere in the world, the iconic Disneyland Resort theme park in Anaheim, put tickets on sale again for people who do not live in California.

This is the next stage of its opening, after the pandemic, as Disney officially reopened its doors on April 30, with limited access to people living in California.

Many people will bring the iconic amusement park back to life, but it will be starting next June 15, when tourists from the rest of the country and the world can visit the park created by Walt Elias Disney.

Normalcy is slowly returning and the parks are resuming their activities, but it is important to note that tourists who plan to visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure must make their reservations online.

If people arrive at the park without reservation, they will not be allowed access, because the park must comply with the capacity authorized by the state authorities, to guarantee the sanitary measures of the visitors.

The reservation system is enabled so that visitors can schedule their tour in the next 120 days.

The Vive USA site recalls that Disney has scheduled the opening of new attractions:

– Avengers, scheduled for June 4

– Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, will resume activities on June 15

– Disneyland Hotel, July 2

Disneyland Resort has welcomed visitors and made dreams come true since July 17, 1955. With world-class attractions and exciting live shows, the happiest place in the world invites guests to spend the day at the supreme realm of fantasy.

With information from Vive USA

