Disneyland will sell a $ 100 sandwich and it will be one of the most expensive items in the park



The sandwich will be sold at a new restaurant called Marvel Land’s Pym Test Kitchen.

Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / AFP / Getty Images

The Disney California Adventure park has already been weeks since it opened its doors after spending months closed due to the pandemic, and among its novelties it will debut on its menu a new product that has attracted attention, more than anything, because of its high price.

The new Avengers-themed game, to be called Avengers Campus, will premiere at Disneyland on June 4 and this attraction will include a new restaurant called Marvel Land’s Pym Test Kitchen. In this business, customers will be able to purchase a Pym-ini sandwich that will cost $ 100.

The sandwich will be one of the most expensive foods in Disneyland.

To know if this product is worth the high cost, you should know that the sandwich has salami, rosemary ham, provolone cheese, sun-dried tomato and spread on toasted focaccia bread. Plus, it has marinara sauce and arugula salad.

Although at first glance its ingredients do not justify its high price, its size does. And is that the Pym-ini is so big that it can easily reach six or eight people, so it could totally be worth it if you are going to eat in a group this large, since, if the bill is divided, each one I’d pay roughly $ 12 to $ 16.

Many of the dishes that will be offered at this restaurant will be made larger or smaller than they normally are. All this to follow the concept of the Pym Test Kitchen restaurant.

And you have to remember that, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pym particles are those that make objects change in size. And it is thanks to this technology that the superhero Ant-Man can become tiny or gigantic.

For this reason, the concept of the restaurant is to follow the fantasy that the dishes served here have Pym particles, which make the food larger or smaller.

In fact, Disney has said that customers will be able to watch a pretzel grow or shrink as it goes through a tunnel that will be installed in the kitchen.. All this, obviously, with the help of visual effects.

Other things you will see in the restaurant are giant sodas and huge condiment bottles, as reported on the official Disney blog.

