The theme park had to close four months due to the coronavirus contingency and it was the longest closure in its entire history

LOS ANGELES.- Disney’s theme parks in California -the original Disneyland Park and the new Disney California Adventure– They will open their doors on July 17 after almost four months closed by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

It is the longest closure in the history of the first Disney park, which since its inauguration had only paused its activity on three occasions: During the attacks of 9/11 (2001), the morning in which the president was killed John F. Kennedy (1963) and by the Northridge earthquake (1994).

« Sixty-five years after the historic opening of Disneyland Park, we are planning to open our doors once again on July 17, 2020, » the company said on its website.

According to the statement, the proposed date is still pending approval by local and state authorities.

Hotels would take slightly longer to open, gradually starting July 23.

The announcement comes after learning that the Disney parks in Florida will also open in July, later than its main competitor, Universal, which already did so last week despite the contagions from the COVID-19 they keep going up.

Nor have they ceased in California, where authorities begin to lift their containment measures to reopen the economy.

Although Disney did not provide further details on the security measures it will take, it made clear that capacity will be limited, will restrict the use of annual passes and will require making advance reservations.

For its part, in the California area today the shopping area of ​​Universal Studios Hollywood opened, although the attractions are still closed.

In Orlando, Florida, Universal’s parks take the temperature of all visitors, enforce the safety distance between groups at all times, and leave empty rows of seats.

Despite security measures, Universal warns that « it cannot guarantee that visitors will not be exposed to the virus » and recommends that the population at risk, such as the elderly or ill, « avoid » visits.