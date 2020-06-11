Disneyland Park and the new Disney California Adventure will open their doors on July 17 after almost four months closed by COVID-19

The theme parks of Disney in California -the original Disneyland park and the new Disney California Adventure– They will open their doors on July 17 after almost four months closed by the coronavirus COVID-19.

It is the longest closure in the history of the first Disney park, which since its inauguration had only paused its activity on three occasions: during the attacks of the 9/11 (2001), the morning the president was killed John F. Kennedy (1963) and by the northridge earthquake (1994).

“Sixty-five years after the historic opening of Disneyland Park, we are planning to open our doors once again on July 17, 2020,” the company said on its website.

According to the statement, the proposed date is still pending approval by local and state authorities. Hotels would take slightly longer to open, gradually starting July 23.

The announcement comes after learning that the parks of Disney in Florida they will also open in July, later than their main competitor, Universal, which already did it last week despite the fact that COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

Nor have they ceased in California, where the authorities begin to lift their measures of lockdown to reopen the economy.

Although Disney did not provide further details on the security measures it will take, made it clear that capacity will be limited, will restrict the use of annual passes and will require making advance reservations.

For its part, in the California area it opened the commercial zone of Universal Studios Hollywood, although the attractions are still closed.

In Orlando, Florida, the Universal parks take the temperature to all the visitors, force to maintain the safety distance between groups at all times and leave rows of empty seats.

Despite security measures, Universal warns that “it cannot guarantee that visitors will not be exposed to virus”And recommends that the population at risk How elderly or ill people “avoid” visits.

