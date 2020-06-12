The Angels.– Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure their doors will open July 17th after almost four months closed by the pandemic of coronavirus.

It is the longest closure in the history of Disneyland, which since its inauguration had only paused its activity on three occasions:

During the 9/11 attacks (2001), the morning President John F. Kennedy was killed (1963), and by the Northridge earthquake (1994).

“Sixty-five years after the historic opening of Disneyland Park, we are planning to open our doors once again on July 17, 2020,” the company said on its website.

According to the statement, the proposed date is still pending approval by the authorities.

Hotels would take slightly longer to open, gradually starting July 23.

The announcement comes after learning that Disney’s Florida parks will also open in July, later than its main competitor. Universal, which already did it last week despite the fact that COVID-19 infections continue to rise in the city.

Nor have they ceased in California, where authorities begin to lift their containment measures to reopen the economy.

Although Disney did not provide further details on the security measures it will take, it made clear that capacity will be limited.

For its part, in the California area today it opened the shopping area of ​​Universal Studios Hollywood, although the attractions are still closed.

In Orlando, Florida, Universal’s parks take the temperature of all visitors, enforce the safety distance between groups at all times and leave empty rows of seats.

Despite security measures, Universal warns that “it cannot guarantee that visitors will not be exposed to the virus” and recommends that the vulnerable population not attend.

