Disney reported that its theme parks in California, United States, will not reopen on July 17 due to the upturn in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The news comes after this state, like other areas of the United States, has registered a rebound in infections of coronavirus with 7,149 cases a day as of Tuesday, equivalent to an increase of 69 percent in the last two days.

“The state of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring employees back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening, “Disney said in a statement.

A new date has not been specified for the theme parks to resume activity, after almost four months closed.

In addition, a dozen union groups representing some 17,000 workers asked the company to postpone the reopening as it would not be “safe”.

Also the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, praised Disney’s decision in a statement.

It is the longest closure in the entire history of the original Disney park, which since its inauguration had only paused its activity three times: During the attacks of 9/11 (2001), the morning in which President John F. Kennedy (1963) and by the Northridge earthquake (1994).

Even if Disney He did not provide further details on the security measures he will take, made it clear that capacity will be limited, will restrict the unlimited use of annual passes and will require making advance reservations.

There are a total of six Disney theme parks in the world. Those in Shanghai and Hong Kong, in China, which have already reopened, while the one in Orlando (USA) will also open on July 1 and the one in Paris will open a few days later, on the 15th.

