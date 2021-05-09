Disneyland sets its sights on Latin American visitors

May 8, 2021 | 5:00 am

The worldwide popularity of Disney theme parks is indisputable, but they suffered a setback last year with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the entertainment giant has its eyes set on reviving with the help of Latin American tourists.

The new bet is an alliance with the Price Travel Holding platform.

The union is extremely important to us due to the strong presence of the platform in Latin America, especially Mexico and Colombia, because many visitors come to us

said Ángel Sarria, director of Marketing and Sales of Disney Destination in a conference.

This alliance occurs when the global tourism industry begins to take its first steps to reactivate, after its paralysis that led to the closure of parks and stores as a measure to mitigate infections.

Disney estimated that the negative impact of the pandemic on operating income in the division that encompasses the operations of its different Disneylands was almost $ 2.4 billion, in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone.

The agreement facilitates the search for flights and reservations directly through Price Travel to Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, all four located in Orlando, Florida. These are open since July 2020, but with limited capacity; unlike the complexes located in California that reopened on April 30.

The euphoria to enter and see Mickey Mouse is such that, in March, the availability to enter the parks of the state of Florida was null for a few weeks, which implied going up to a month the entrance.

The positive results that we have foreseen for this union will allow us a double-digit growth by the end of 2021

commented Jorge Restrepo, CEO of Price Travel Holding.

The union represents an advantage for the different business units for the platform, through business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B) and combined (B2B2C) sales, because it will have exclusive promotions, competitive prices and ongoing training programs, according to Price Travel.

“Very excited to be part of the companies that have commercial agreements to distribute the Disney Destinations product in Latin America. Without a doubt, this commercial agreement represents a milestone for the company, ”said Restrepo.