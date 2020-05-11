BEIJING –

Visitors with masks came to Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the

reopening of China’s most prominent theme park, a new step for

get out of the coronavirus restrictions that paralyzed the economy

China.

The park, which closed on January 25, will limit the

number of visitors and will keep some attractions closed to meet the

social distancing guidelines.

Body temperature was checked at

visitors, many wearing Mickey Mouse ears and children in costume

like movie characters. Stickers were used to mark the distance

safe between visitors.

China, where the pandemic started in December,

It was the first economy to close and the first to reopen, in early March.

Factories and shops have opened, but cinemas, karaoke rooms, gyms

and other businesses remain closed.

The country reported on Monday another increase in

number of coronavirus cases, among government warnings that people

“Stay alert and increase your personal protection against the virus.”

Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Commission of

Health, made that recommendation when reporting 17 new cases, above the 14

the day before, the first day with more than 9 new cases.

Of the 17 new cases, seven were described

like imported and five were in the city of Wugan where last month they

he placed a strict quarantine.

At a press conference on Sunday, Mi

insisted that people avoid social gatherings and “seek medical attention or

tests at designated hospitals if they show symptoms like fever, cough, or

fatigue”.

However, Beijing sent 82,000 middle school juniors back to class on Monday to prepare for their high school entrance exams.

Also on Monday, the National Health Commission

said there had been no new deaths from COVID-19, extending the streak

almost a month. In addition, 141 people remained hospitalized to receive

treatment.

Another 783 were isolated and under observation as

suspected cases or for testing positive without showing

symptoms.

China has reported 4,633 deaths from the virus, out of 82,918 cases.

.