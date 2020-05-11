Mask-wearing visitors flocked to Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the reopening of China’s most prominent theme park, a new step out of the coronavirus restrictions that paralyzed the Chinese economy.

The park, which closed on January 25, will limit the number of visitors and will keep some attractions closed to meet social distancing guidelines. Visitors were checked for body temperature, many wearing Mickey Mouse ears and children dressed as movie characters. Stickers were used to mark the safe distance between visitors.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to close and the first to reopen in early March. Factories and shops have opened, but cinemas, karaoke rooms, gyms, and other businesses remain closed.

The country reported another increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Monday, among government warnings that people “stay alert and increase their personal protection against the virus.”

My Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, made that recommendation by reporting 17 new cases, up from 14 the previous day, the first day with more than 9 new cases. Of the 17 new cases, seven were described as imported and five were in the city of Wugan, where a strict quarantine was lifted last month.

At a press conference Sunday, Mi insisted that people avoid social gatherings and “seek medical attention or tests at designated hospitals if they show symptoms such as fever, cough, or fatigue.” However, Beijing sent 82,000 middle school juniors back to class on Monday to prepare for their high school entrance exams.

Also Monday, the National Health Commission said there had been no new deaths from COVID-19, extending the streak to almost a month. In addition, 141 people remained hospitalized for treatment. Another 783 were isolated and under observation as suspected cases or for testing positive without showing symptoms.

China has reported 4,633 deaths from the virus, out of 82,918 cases.