Disneyland Paris reopens, but Mickey Mouse won’t give hugs

By Noemie Olive and Lea Guedj

CHESSY, France, Jun 17 (.) – The Disneyland Paris theme park opened to visitors on Thursday after being closed for nearly eight months during the pandemic, but with security measures to stop the spread of the virus.

While cast members dressed as Disney’s favorite characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy, were available as usual, they had to keep their distance to take selfies with guests.

According to the park’s revised rules, “close interactions, including hugs, will be temporarily suspended.” Visitors over the age of 6 must also wear masks.

However, the public entering the park was delighted to be there. Émeline N’Zalakanda, a 22-year-old student, went several times a week before the COVID-19 quarantine and missed the experience.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this my whole life. Months and months have passed,” he said. “It’s just amazing. There is so much excitement, to see all these people again.”

Inside the park, located about 25 miles east of Paris, the spinning teacup promenade was back on track, with people crowding around Sleeping Beauty.

Natacha Rafalski, CEO of Disneyland Paris, said the reopening was a watershed moment for the entire tourism and hospitality sector in France as it emerges from the pandemic.

“We have all waited impatiently for this moment,” he said. “Restaurants, hotels, theme parks, all places of hospitality, are essential to the life of the French people,” he added.

