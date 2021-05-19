Disneyland Paris announces its reopening in June alongside the Art of Marvel

Little by little, attempts are being made to restore normalcy in this pandemic scenario. After several months of literal hiatus in many industries. Little by little the parts of attractions have opened their doors. It happened months ago in the United States and now Disney announces that Disneyland Paris will open its doors on June 17, 2021 with Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios, Hotel Disney’s Newport Bay Club and Disney Village. Obviously, the reopening will be carried out with exhaustive health and safety measures. Given the circumstances, cancellations and modifications are included without charge for reservations at Disney Hotels, at any time and up to 7 days before the arrival date.

Added to this is the news that the June 21, 2021 Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will open, with the reservation plan already open. This is a hotel that integrates the experience of the Marvel Universe. Designed like a New York art gallery, this 4-star hotel pays tribute to the home of many Marvel Super Heroes and their artists while offering premium comfort and personalized services.

Within the prices at which a hotel of these characteristics obviously moves, an exclusive offer has been launched for reservations made before July 29, 2021 and with arrivals until March 30, 2022. Visitors will take home an exclusive Marvel illustration by artist Matt Ferguson and you will be invited to a non-alcoholic drink to consume in one of the Hotel’s bars.