Disneyland already has a date to open the Avengers park

The Avengers amusement park, also known as the Avengers Campus or Avengers Camp is about to open its doors at the hands of Disneyland. One year after its original date, delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but following the same strategy that was already carried out with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Regardless, Disney’s intentions to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the real world were very serious. The Avengers Camp would be open in 2021 yes or yes. The purchase of the brand had the firm intention of taking the universe of superheroes to another level. In addition to the amusement park about to open its doors, there is also the current proposal of the Marvel series through Disney Plus. Falcon and the Winter Soldier or WandaVision, is just the beginning of a brand that wants to go much further.

Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow (Black Widow) – about to release his next film – Thor, Black Panther, and also villains like Thanos, will have their own space in the new Disney facilities. Among its promises, three attractions that Disneland been promising for years. The Adventure of Spider-Man, the rescue mission of Guardians of the Galaxy and an animatronic adventure also of Spider-Man. And of which, of course, they maintain a high secrecy.

Avengers Camp: the new Disneyland park

In any case, Avengers Camp is already part of the Disneyland amusement park group, specifically the Anheim park, Disney’s California Adventure. When will it open its doors? Next June 4Or, if there are no more delays in sight, the Avengers amusement park will finally be open to the public. A few weeks after the rest of the parks of the Disneyland factory in Anheim, which are scheduled to reopen for this April 30.

However, we have bad news for you. Unless you are a resident of the State of California, you will not be able to enter the new amusement park. Disney has made the difficult decision to restrict visits to its parks in Anheim. All with the aim of avoiding crowds and more than possible coronavirus infections. And although the Avengers Camp will open on June 4, there is no date on the table for Disney to open the doors to tourists from other parts of the United States and more specifically from foreigners. A difficult decision for Disney, since the company’s facilities in California are one of the biggest claims for international visitors. This year alone, and without the international influx, Disneyland has lost 53% of its influx, representing a loss of $ 3.6 billion.

The Avengers Camp is part of that list of frozen projects during 2020. One to which we can also find the Nintendo amusement park dedicated to Super Mario, in this case on the other side of the planet, in Japan. The Super Nintendo World opened its doors on March 18 after months of delays. Like the Disney park, the great restrictions on the entry of foreigners into the country limit the capacity to citizens of the region.

