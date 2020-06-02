Marvel Studios is not doing so well with this pandemic, like many production houses, they also had to modify the release date of all their upcoming films, including the one that would officially open phase 4, ‘Black Widow’. But there are also other long-awaited projects for Disney +, the series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan who will re-interpret their characters, but in order to be released on time, there is a special plan to release ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

This series will continue with the life of the heroes after Captain America would sell his famous shield to Falcon (Mackie), but it seems that not everyone agrees with this decision, since it has been seen to U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) carrying that weapon and even the ‘Cap’ uniform, so there are many things that the government has to explain.

As is known, the production of the series was in Prague and was nearing completion when the pandemic forced work to be paused. Which means that they would already have a good part ready to work and brand new. As reported by strong rumors on the Internet, Disney + would have a special plan to launch ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, something that several series have done before, but that would not affect ‘WandaVision’, because this team managed to finish on time.

It would be in August when the series would finally be released on Disney +, but due to the quarantine, the possibility of it being divided is being considered so that the second batch of episodes comes out in 2021, when the production can finish recording the program. Of course this is not a fact and would not be official for a few months, in case you can’t finish recording, because if they lift the quarantine in Prague on time, everything would go as planned.