Disney + would be developing a series focused on Wolverine

They had been commenting for days that great news about Wolverine, and finally it has been. The “bomb” news is the rumor that Marvel Studios is developing a series dedicated to Wolverine for the Disney + streaming platform.

Still treat it like rumor, People say that it would be an anthology character-driven so that each season will focus on a specific story within the Wolverine mythos. It resembles the idea of ​​”American Horror Story” where there is a plot for one season and then it reboots, spawning independent seasons.

The idea would be that they can safely explore the entire history of Wolverine without affecting any role that he might have in a future X-Men movie, which has already been commented in the past that he was on the way. It could also lead to exploring arcs known from the comics, such as Old Logan, or Enemy of the State. It is even said that Marvel intends to adapt the Weapon-X story arc for the first season.

Not much else is known, other than that it will cover Wolverine’s origin story, his stint on the Weapon X program, and ultimately what makes him Wolverine. All set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so some kind of connection and references to other projects would be expected.

This series, we insist on the idea of ​​rumor, is still in the initial stages, that is, writing, and there are still no names associated, or showrunner, or director, much less actors for the cast.

Via information | That Hashtag Show