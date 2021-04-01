Disney would be desperate to solve the Armie Hammer scandal – Tomatazos

Disney bought 20th Century Fox in March 2019, at which time it took over all of its products, including Death on the Nile, the Kenneth Branagh film that includes Armie Hammer in its cast. With the pandemic, this film suffered a delay in its original release, however, Disney announced a new date recently; Although the main reason for the delay appears to be the global health crisis, Variety argues that the company’s real move is to get a little more time to clean up Hammer following allegations of sexual assault against him.

Armie hammer is famous for his performances in movies like Social Network – 96%, Call Me By Your Name – 97%, The CIPOL Agent – 67%, Rebeca – 64%, Hotel Mumbai: The Attack – 79%, The Lone Ranger – 31% and many more. He had managed to maintain a solid career until January of this year, when captures of conversation with an alleged ex-partner appeared online. In the material it is possible to read the supposed words of Hammer, in which he claims to be a cannibal man, someone who enjoys subduing the women with whom he is romantically related. Of course, social networks did not take long to trend the actor.

However, Death on the Nile has been delayed to February 14, 2022, a very long wait for a film that was recorded in 2018. It seems that Disney’s intention, in addition to not releasing the film in the middle of a pandemic with the possibility of failure, is to prevent the Keep in mind the recent accusations against the actor, that time passes and that this resource is enough for his image to the world to be as before. In recent years, no studio wants to include a celebrity accused of rape in their movies, but Hammer is an important part of Death on the Nile, so it is not possible to make last minute changes.

Hammer has made the decision to keep absolute silence on social networks. For a long time he was actively involved in them, sharing news about his films and some of his deepest and most controversial opinions; However, since the first days of January he has not launched a single post on Twitter or Instagram, actions that tell us a lot about his current strategy: keep a low profile and have the possibility of returning in the future when the problems have passed, if anyone ever gets to forget the serious accusations, then sexual assault is not just any topic.

Until now, Armie hammer he has denied absolutely all the charges against him. He has not issued formal statements in person to the press or on networks, but his legal representatives send their words to the world; the most recent message was issued by Andrew Brettler, his lawyer, who pointed out several days ago to Entertainment Weekly that the words of Effie, the woman who points to Hammer as their rapist, they don’t make any sense:

Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes his outrageous allegations. Recently, on July 18, 2020, [ella] He sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what he wanted him to do to him. Mr. Hammer responded by making it clear that he did not want to have that kind of relationship with her.

Armie hammer has lost its place in major Hollywood productions such as Billion Dollar Spy or Shotgun Wedding. For such films he had already been hired by the respective studios, but in the face of the situation no alternative has been found but to leave him out. Will he make it out of the abyss he got into or is his career already hopelessly doomed?

