(CNN Business) – More than 7,000 people are urging Disney and government officials to reconsider the reopening of Disney World scheduled for next month as coronavirus cases in Florida increase.

“This virus is not gone, unfortunately it has only gotten worse in this state,” says the petition posted on MoveOn.org. “While theme parks are a great way to relax and enjoy free time, they are not an essential business; It is not fair that the people who work there risk their lives, especially if they are at risk or have family members who are at risk. People are more important than making a profit, ”he adds.

The Disney theme park, which employs about 70,000 people, plans to begin a gradual reopening on July 11 at its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks, and on July 15 at EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, the company said last month.

“The safety and well-being of our cast members and guests are at the forefront of our planning,” a Disney spokesperson told CNN, adding: “We are in active dialogue with our unions about the comprehensive protocols for health and safety, following the guides of experts in public health that we plan to implement ”.

The company is implementing various measures to safely reopen and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in its parks, including requiring employees and guests to wear face masks. Disney will also reduce capacity in the parks, and the complex will temporarily suspend parades, fireworks, and other crowding events.

Despite the measures, the petition requests that the plan to reopen be “revalued.”

“As individuals working in the busy tourism industry in Central Florida, we are responsible for ensuring the safety of our guests and our fellow magic-makers,” the petition says. “Keeping ourselves and our visitors safe is our number one priority at all theme parks. This includes our health and wellness. We are encouraged to speak when we see something that we consider unsafe, which is why we are speaking, ”she adds.

Florida reported 3,286 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 103,503.

Health and government officials have attributed the increasing numbers to a combination of more testing and more social contact as businesses reopen.

Disney planned to reopen its 12 theme parks worldwide in mid-July. Shanghai Disneyland, the company’s largest international park, reopened on May 11. However, on Wednesday the company announced that it had postponed the gradual reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, its iconic theme parks in California.

The Florida petition follows the rejection of the unions representing Disneyland workers and a separate petition asking Disney to schedule the reopening of Disneyland for a later date. That Change.org petition has nearly 50,000 signatures.

Bob Chapek, chief executive of Disney, explained to CNN Business last month why he thinks it is safe to reopen the parks.

“I think what we can say is that we have done everything we can to open responsibly,” said Chapek. “(We are) following the guidance of local health officials, state health officials, national health officials, in addition to that of our own well-qualified physicians on staff to create an environment with new operating procedures, create new policies , do new training, new hygiene standards ”, he explained.