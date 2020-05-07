(Bloomberg) – Due to circumstances that would have been unthinkable a year ago, the Walt Disney Co. television streaming business is becoming its most valuable resource, while its strong theme parks are being transformed into a new area of problems.

On Tuesday, May 5, the company reported the results of what will be remembered as the coronavirus quarter: a period during which it closed all its theme parks around the world and halted its cruise lines, while cinemas closed their doors. , sports leagues postponed their seasons, and the demand for television advertising disappeared, with side effects for movie studios and Disney’s ESPN and ABC networks. Net income from continuing operations fell 91% from the prior year. It was not surprising, but it was of great importance. And it’s more likely to get worse than better.

Much of Disney’s business model relies on large numbers of people doing things together, something that most people, until recently, had not thought about since the September 11 attacks. But the threat of COVID-19, or at least the fear of it, may remain with us long after this current period of confinement, and that could permanently change our way of thinking about getting on a plane or cruise ship, being on an amusement park or going to the movies again. The only thing that seems certain is that we will all use streaming more to watch television.

That’s why Bob Iger’s decision to make Disney + and Hulu the new focus of the company’s future couldn’t have had a better time. Iger stepped aside as director in February, although his presence remains important at Disney as chief executive. He even started the video conference Tuesday to announce the company’s results before his successor, Bob Chapek, took over. Disney + is a long way from replacing the kind of profits the traditional media business generates, but its prospects are now much more secure than any of the other Disney divisions.

Disney + reached 54.5 million subscribers as of May 4, which is rapidly approaching a goal it did not expect to reach until 2024: to have 60 million to 90 million subscribers. It is at this time that Disney projects that the service can start generating profits. Iger may remain in a more practical role than the title of president would imply to ensure that Disney’s content and streaming strategy don’t get out of his way due to the pandemic. Chapek’s experience has been predominantly on the Disney theme park side, which will continue to grab much of the CEO’s attention for now.

Disney announced that its Shanghai park will start receiving visitors again on May 11, although only a fraction of the 80,000 people it normally receives in one day. The company does not know exactly when it will be able to open the parks in the United States, but when it does, it will imply that all wear masks, except the costumed characters, who will keep a certain distance with the visitors. This certainly detracts from the vacation experience.

In the video conference, Chapek was asked about the “Pandora’s Box” of security issues that accompany the reopening of the theme parks and if he is ready to get into that debate. Unfortunately, the new CEO skipped the question, instead heading for an explanation on how the parks are likely to date their tickets to control the crowds and not leave any customers disappointed that they can’t get in. Since insulation measures and face masks have become crucial issues, perhaps Disney doesn’t want to get into that. However, Chapek did talk about the pent-up demand for his parks and movies, and it would have been nice to hear more of his thinking about the inherent security challenges.

It shows how difficult and even controversial Disney can be to get its attractions up and running, while not much is known yet about the virus situation. And even a return to “normality” could mean something different for those types of companies. It’s time to continue investing in Disney + and Hulu to ensure the company thrives in a world of isolation, too.

