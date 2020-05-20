Two were the great options to become the bubble city that should host the final stretch of the season NBA And Orlando seems to have gained a distinct advantage with its Disney World facilities. Adam Silver and his team have to make the official decision, but everything indicates that the negotiations are well advanced with a venue that would establish isolation for all the teams, whose only contact would be during games. It remains to be seen whether the playoffs will be played directly or the remaining regular season games will be attempted as well.

The NBA has Orlando / Disney World as a clear frontrunner for return-to-play site for resuming 2019-20 season, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Orlando has gained significant seriousness among other cites such as Las Vegas. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2020

