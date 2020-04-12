Disney World sacks more than 40 thousand workers | Instagram

The Walt Disney company fired more than 40 thousand workers of his Disney World park due to the contingency, apart from others that he had fired in past weeks.

Walt Disney World will stop paying his salary to 43,000 workers in about a week.

All this allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year, this being the biggest wave of permits since the park closed last March.

Everyone can keep your benefits health, dental and also life insurance during the license period up to one year.

The seniority of their jobs and the salary rates I know will keep unchanged, starting from next April 19, according to a statement from the Service Trades Council, the coalition of unions representing Disney World workers.

The union agreement provides stronger protections and benefits for 43,000 union workers at Disney than virtually any other laid-off or fired worker in the United States, “the union said.

On the other hand, 200 workers are the ones they will stay working with essentials during closing and will be offered positions based on seniority.

This park has more than 77 thousand workers, making Disney World the place with the largest group of employees in one place.

Both parks and hotels in Orlando were closed in the middle of Marchbut Disney continues to pay its workers while in isolation.

This is reportedly scheduled to end April 19 since they don’t know when everything will open again.

Similarly, Disney reported that would suspend executive employees, employees and not unionized hourly, to those whose jobs are not needed at this time.

This agreement provides an easier return to work when our community recovers from the impact of COVID-19. We are grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our cast members navigate these unprecedented times. “

It is worth mentioning that Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando and across the country they also closed its doors last month.

SeaWorld confirmed that there was 90% of its workers fired, while Universal Studios mentioned that they will remain closed until the may 31.

Employees to full time will receive a 100% payment until April 19but the salary and workload for the most of the workers will reduce to 80% thereafter.

On the other hand, hourly workers part time will be dismissed from May 3Universal said, but they will continue to provide benefits to employees who already had them.

