The pandemic of coronavirus The 2019/20 NBA season has been frozen and the league is studying possible solutions so that it can be played again.

In principle, what they want is for the final of the league to be played in a single venue so that there is no risk of contagion with continuous travel. Thus, places like Las Vegas, Hawaii or even a location outside the United States have sounded. However, the place that right now seems to be in pole position to host the league final and the playoffs seems to be Disney world.

As Shams Charania has anticipated, the Walt Disney World Resort facility in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, is among the candidates to host the teams.

One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

The idea of ​​playing in empty stadiums and for the players and staffs of the teams to stay in hotels where there are no more guests seems to be the one to take the cat into the water. Thus, Disney World has it all so that the NBA Finals could be played, since it has, among other facilities, 12 statutory basketball courts, two of which are already prepared for television; enough hotel rooms for teams and journalists, nearby hospitals, restaurants, swimming pools and all kinds of recreational facilities … Anyway, this is an ideal place.

