The Walt Disney company will begin to open in stages its doors in Disney world florida the next May 20th starting with its Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex.

Between Disney and the unions representing the workers of Florida’s Walt Disney World they reached a agreement on how they would protect their workers so that they could reopen their doors little by little.

The company noted that the next week Disney Springs entertainment, shopping and food will be open, while at the end of the month shops and places that are owned and operated by Disney; World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger and the Marketplace Co-Op will also be open.

Disney Springs is a gigantic entertainment district, with dozens of shops, restaurants, bars and cafes.

While our theme parks and vacation hotels remain temporarily closed, the phased reopening of Disney Springs is a welcome milestone, as we tour together in the most responsible way possible through this unprecedented time, ”said Disney Springs Vice President Matt Simon. .

From now on, in all its parks and businesses, implement security measures and operational changes such as contactless and cashless payment options, use of masks, temperature control, social distancing, increased cleaning and disinfection procedures.

It is worth mentioning that the closing of the doors of its theme parks around the world cost the company a billion dollars between the months of January to March, as Disney commented at the beginning of the month of May.

Besides that around 120 thousand workers they were placed on unpaid leave.

While in California still not seen when it will be able to reopen its theme parks, as it is one of the states where there are the most infected so far.

So for Disney fans in Orlando, next Wednesday May 20, it will be a highly anticipated day.

