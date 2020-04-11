ORLANDO, Florida, USA (AP) – Walt Disney World will stop paying the wages of 43,000 workers in about a week, while allowing them to maintain their health insurance for up to a year, in the biggest wave of unpaid leave since the park complex Thematic closed its doors in mid-March due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Workers may retain their health, dental and life insurance for the duration of the leave period, or up to one year. Salary and seniority rates will remain in effect for employees whose licenses start April 19, according to a statement from the Service Trades Council, a union coalition representing Disney World workers.

“The union agreement provides stronger protections and benefits for the 43,000 unionized workers at Disney than those of virtually any other licensed or fired worker in the United States,” the union said in the statement sent to its members.

Approximately 200 workers will continue to perform “essential functions” during the shutdown, and will be offered positions based on their seniority, the union detailed.

The agreement with the Service Trades Council represents the largest number of workers at Disney World to agree to the license terms with the company during the pandemic. With 77,000 workers, Disney World is the largest group in the country with established workers in one place.

Disney World’s parks, hotels, and entertainment areas were closed in mid-March, and Disney has been paying employees while they are home. That will end April 19, Disney officials said, because it is unknown when the complex will reopen.

Disney’s rivals in other parts of the city, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando, and its parks spread across the country, also closed their doors last month in the face of the spread of COVID-19. SeaWorld indicated that it has applied unpaid leave to 90% of its payroll.

