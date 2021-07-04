Disney World and its search for inclusion – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

La Casa del Ratón continues to bet on reinvention, in pursuit of respect and promoting diversity. In one of its most recent moves in favor of inclusion, the Disney World resort – located in Florida – opted to subtly modify one of its most iconic shows. From now on, when Magic Kingdom theme park guests are invited to witness that unmissable pyrotechnic show, they will no longer hear the signature “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls!”

“Happily Ever After” is the name of this iconic fireworks event, based in the Magic Kingdom, which debuted in the spring of 2017. Disney World defines it as a “dazzling day full of colors, lights and songs, which captures the soul, humor and heroism of the most popular Disney animated films. In fact, it is not just about pyrotechnics, but the show also uses lasers, special effects and mapping, as well as playing unforgettable soundtracks from the company.

Traditionally, a specific recording sounded like a greeting. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls! it was the first thing attendees heard before the show. However, this will no longer be the case. According to CBR, although the show will continue with the usual format, from now on it will welcome with the phrase “good night, dreamers of all ages!”

While Magic Kingdom reopened its doors in July 2020, following a three-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, “Happily Ever After” was absent from programming for an entire year. It was only last Thursday, July 1, that Disney World resumed the show with the presence of spectators, whom it will already refer to as “dreamers of all ages”, without distinction.

Disney world

Josh D’Amaro, president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, spoke a few months ago about how the House of the Mouse is “taking steps to create significant change” (via).

“That means cultivating an environment in which all people feel welcomed and appreciated for their unique life experiences, perspectives and culture,” added the executive. «Where we celebrate the alliance and mutual support. And where diverse opinions and ideas are perceived as critical contributions to our collective success. “

Source: CinePremier