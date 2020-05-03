. – Fans of Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are already dreaming of the eventual reopening of the parks.

But in a world that has gone through a pandemic, what will that reality be like?

There are not many certainties, but one thing is certain: it will be a different world. After all, masks and wipes and social alienation were not part of the Disney experience before the March closings.

If Disney is about something, it’s about bringing people together. Lots and lots of them. And very, very close, from restaurants to attractions.

While much remains to be seen, here is what we know so far about the what and when of the situation:

Florida

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force broadcast live its guidelines and mandates to reopen the largest theme parks in the Orlando area (which covers Disney, as well as Universal and SeaWorld).

Phase 1 of a reopening would allow the parks to operate at 50% of capacity, and Phase 2 would increase that to 75%. In both phases, any staff member age 65 or older would be encouraged to stay home.

Suggested guidelines include having parks glue the 1.8-meter-long marks on the tails and having staff regularly clean surfaces randomly.

Regarding the mandates required by the working group, your experiences going to the supermarket will help you prepare for what you will find there:

– All employees must wear face masks (the same requirement is not mentioned for assistants)

– Non-contact hand sanitizer must be available at each ticket and turnstile entrance, as well as at the entrance and exits of each ride and attraction.

– Parks must clean all railings and surfaces regularly.

– Temperature controls should be given to staff members before each shift (those with a temperature above 38 degrees should not enter the facilities).

So when could things open up?

On Wednesday, the task force recommended that it was up to each park in Florida to make that decision:

“Theme parks and other venues of that magnitude will each develop their own set of specific and unique guidelines following CDC recommendations and using best practices that will protect the life, health, and safety of their employees and guests,” said the Task Force Co-Chair Chuck Whittall, President of Unicorp, in a draft statement.

“They will be allowed to open at their own discretion with their level of capabilities determined internally by the level of security throughout the various phases.”

Thomas Mazloum, senior vice president at Walt Disney World Resorts and Transportation Operations, is a member of the task force.

CNN Travel has contacted Disney for comment.

The task force also gave suggested guidelines for Orange County hotels, including encouraging mobile registrations, limited cleaning services, and self-parking by guests.

Mandates included sneezing guards at the front desk, removing coffee pots from rooms, and hand sanitizer available at the entrance.

California

It could take even longer to reopen Disneyland and other major parks in California, as the state has taken longer to restart the economy than many southern states, such as Florida.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a summary Tuesday of the four stages of reopening the state’s economy.

While he didn’t specifically mention theme parks, other activities and hot spots like concerts, convention centers, and live crowd sports are in the fourth and final leg.

Those vacancies would be months away, as one of the requirements is that “therapies have been developed,” meaning that this stage would wait until treatments are available.

How will things be?

Until the parks are operational again, it’s hard to know exactly what the experience will be like for attendees.

With fewer people in the parks at first, it will definitely feel less crowded. Reactions to that could be very personal – to some, it may seem like a visit during the offseason. For others, the parks may feel less energetic and lively.

Even with fewer people, waiting times don’t necessarily decrease, as people need to be kept farther apart in queues, restaurants, and so on.

The Points Guy website discussed some of the ways that trades can change:

– More virtual queues: The My Disney Experience app allows guests to schedule an appointment to join a line. This could have more use.

– Suspension or regulation of parades and shows: Popular events, which often bring many people together in one area, may not be held or organized in such a way that people are scattered.

– No pre-show rides – You might skip those fun pre-show rides that distract you from waiting as they’re another place where people tend to congregate.

