Much further: this is how Frozen 2, the new Disney + Original documentary series, was released on the platform on Friday, June 26.

In this series of six episodes, filmmakers, artists, composers and actors open their doors to the cameras to publicize the hard work, dedication and collaboration that are essential to create Frozen 2, one of the most anticipated movies at Walt Disney Animation Studios. For the first time, the cameras show the challenges the team faces, as well as the creativity and complexity involved in creating the highest-grossing animated film in history.

Synopsis: Time is running out and there is less than a year left for the world premiere of Frozen 2, so filmmakers, artists, composers and actors open their doors to the cameras to make us known in a series of six chapters, the hard work, delivery and the collaboration that are essential to create one of the most anticipated films at Walt Disney Animation Studios, studios that have been making cinema for almost a hundred years. It is the first time that cameras have been around to capture far-fetched challenges and massive breakthroughs, as well as the artistic mastery, creativity, and complexity involved in creating the # 1 animated film of all time.

The series follows director / writer / creative director Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, actors Kristen Bell (“Anna”), Idina Menzel ( “Elsa”), Josh Gad (“Olaf”), Jonathan Groff (“Kristoff”), Sterling K. Brown (“Lieutenant Mattias”), Evan Rachel Wood (“Iduna”) and the extraordinary Disney Animation artists and technicians at his time trial run to finish the film, including both the impressive creative breakthroughs and the frustrations of an adventure of this magnitude. Produced by Lincoln Square Productions and Walt Disney Animation Studios.