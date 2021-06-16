Disney + will premiere series episodes on Wednesdays starting in July

Interesting news for the premieres of Disney + series. The company announced today that from now on, from july being more precise, all future episode premieres from Disney + original series going to take place on Wednesdays.

Recall that “Scarlet Witch and Vision” and “Falcon and Winter Soldier” premiered chapters on Fridays, continuing the trail previously marked by “The Mandalorian.” However, the opening day was changed to Wednesdays with “Loki.” In principle, this was associated with the idea that the episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance” were already taking place on Fridays. It seemed that the days had been divided between Marvel and Star Wars, each having Wednesday and Friday respectively. However, it seems that this will not be the case.

Disney has placed all premieres of original series on Wednesday. In other words, Wednesday we will have double session of episodes of premieres starting next year (or even the end of this year), Marvel and Star Wars series may coincide, in addition to other series that are Disney + originals from the other labels that exist on the platform (in fact, along the same lines, the imminent new series “Monsters at Work” / “Monsters to work” recently moved its premiere from July 2 to 7).

The decision to take them premieres is motivated by the incredible success of Loki, which we already said the other day that it had broken records and had become the best premiere of the streaming platform to date.

Recall that next year there are scheduled premieres of series such as “Moon Knight”, “She-Hulk” or possibly “Secret Invasion”, but also Star Wars series such as “Cassian Andor”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and perhaps the season 3 of “The Mandalorian”, together with the fact that at the beginning of the year there will be a broadcast of episodes of “The Book of Boba Fett”, premiering this winter. That is, several series will coexist yes or yes.

