Disney + will premiere exclusively the sequel to Encantada

Filming begins on Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted: The Oscar®-nominated Giselle Story.

Disenchanted, will be directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Wedding Plans) and produced by Barry Josephson (Enchanted: Giselle’s Story, Bones TV series), Amy Adams (Arrival, The Great American Scam) and Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black, The Addams Family. The Tradition Continues), is now filming in Ireland. Disenchanted will premiere exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, the six-time Oscar®-nominated actress who now plays a desperate married woman living in Monroeville; Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) is the husband of Giselle, the cynical and pragmatic Robert Philip; James Marsden (X-Men) plays the handsome but goofy Prince Edward of Andalasia; Idina Menzel (Frozen. The Kingdom of Ice) is Nancy Tremaine, the former dressmaker who is now married to Prince Edward; Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) is Malvina, Giselle’s new enemy in Monroeville; Kolton Stewart (Caution, Nickelodeon Singles) as Malvina’s son; Yvette Nicole Brown (Lady and the Tramp) as Rosalyn; Jayma Mays (Glee) as Ruby; Oscar Nunez (The Office) as Edgar; and the debut of Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan, Robert Philip’s teenage daughter. Baldacchino, a 19-year-old from Glen Rock, NJ, debuts with Disenchanted.

“Going back to working with Disney has been like coming home,” says director and producer Adam Shankman. “With Amy and this extraordinary cast, the fantastic new music from Alan and Stephen, and the support of Barry and Disney, I look forward to bringing magic and joy to audiences around the world.”

Producer Barry Josephson says, “I believe dreams do come true… and producing ‘Enchanted: Giselle’s Story’ was the most rewarding film experience of my life, so I’m excited that Adam Shankman is starting to shoot Disenchanted. I want to thank everyone who makes up Disney for supporting us unconditionally. And a very special thanks to Amy Adams for reprising ‘Giselle’, the character she created. Plus, we are extremely lucky to have an incredible cast! ”

Disenchanted tells us about the long-awaited return of Giselle, the princess of Andalasia, the fairytale world, exiled to Manhattan who found her Prince Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip. 15 years later, Giselle moves to the Monroeville suburb with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan. There she must face the challenges of a new home and discover what the saying ‘happily ever after’ means to both herself and her new family.

Disenchanted will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Haunted. Giselle's story earned three Oscar® nominations. The film can be seen exclusively next year on Disney +.