We usually say that in the world of merchandising products are made of anything. And of course the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is agreeing with that statement. The global situation has made the whole world have to adapt to new rules of the game. It has also caused the use (and demand) of face masks to skyrocket across the globe. And is that the most basic face mask, can help prevent infection between people by talking, coughing or sneezing.

Of course, the face masks They have been a hard-to-find commodity since the coronavirus crisis became a pandemic. The demand for these products has increased to levels never seen worldwide, and there are many alternatives on offer, such as the creation of homemade masks, or the commercialization of other types of masks.

The merchandising world has also landed to stay in this market. Disney He has begun marketing facial masks in the United States based on the characters from his most famous movies and from his main franchises.

Sold in sets of 6 At a price of 20 dollarsThese cloth face masks feature characters like Baby Yoda, the adorable character from The Mandalorian, characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as the protagonists of Avengers Endgame or Pixar like Toy Story 4. In addition, Disney has also released its most classic character designs such as Mickey Mouse or Minnie to create different mask designs.

We do not know if these masks will be marketed in Spain or how long they will take to arrive if they do. But of course, it is an original way to add a touch of color to the sad fact of having to wear one of these protective garments in these difficult times. Additionally, Disney will donate the first million of its proceeds from sales of these products to MedShare, a charitable medical supply organization. As well as making a donation of masks in communities neglected by the US government.

