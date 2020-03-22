Disney + will launch in Europe with lower quality and delays its arrival in France due to the coronavirus

Disney + will not have the desired launch in Europe. As has already happened with Netflix, the streaming platform of the entertainment giant will have to reduce its quality transmission to occupy less bandwidth. This measure responds to an express request from the European Union for increased domestic consumption due to confinement by the coronavirus, which has also affected YouTube or Amazon Prime Video.

Woody and Forky in “Toy Story 4”

“Anticipating high consumer demand for Disney +, we are taking steps to reduce our bandwidth usage by 25% in all markets where it will launch on March 24, “said Kevin Mayer, executive of The Walt Disney Company in a statement collected by Deadline, which also refers to the delay of the launch in a key market.

“For our French fans, Disney + will come, but At the request of the French Government, we have agreed to postpone the launch until Thursday, April 7“Mayer points out. This delay thus adds to the other announced this week, that of India, where it will not comply with the planned plans. In Spain, on the other hand, the strategy remains unchanged, and, if the situation does not change, we can enjoy Disney + from March 24.

Come big

Before that landing, Spanish viewers were able to enjoy the preview of ‘The Mandalorian’ in Cuatro. The broadcast of the first episode of the “Star Wars” live-action series brought together almost two million people. on the Mediaset channel, anticipating the expected arrival of Disney +, which has partnered with Movistar + to secure a broad network of users and influence from the day of its launch.

.