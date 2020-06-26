Disney will change the entrance of Splash Mountain to its park for a racist interpretation | INSTAGRAM

The popular Disney theme park attraction Splash Mountain will change its design linked to the 1946 film “Song of the South”, which many consider racist, to one inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” (« The Princess and the Frog »), her 2009 animated film with an African American protagonist.

The changes will be made at both Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida, the company reported Thursday.

Disney said it has been working on these changes since last year, but the announcement comes as companies around the United States make adjustments to old brands following protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer last month. .

« The new concept is inclusive, one that all visitors can identify with and inspire, and reflects the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year, » said Disney.

The attraction debuted at Disneyland in the late 1980s. With racist stereotypes and tropes of the old south, “Song of the South” combines real actors with cartoons and music, and follows an old plantation worker, Uncle Remus, who enchants a white boy with fables about talking animals.

It is worth mentioning that the company announced that for the moment it will keep its parks closed despite having announced the dates of its reopening, so for those fans who were excited this is really sad.

The entertainment company announced earlier today that it has postponed the reopening of its California theme parks in mid-July until it receives state guidelines, had plans to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim next July 17 after a shutdown. four months due to c0ronavirus.