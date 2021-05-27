Disney was about to buy Warner five years ago – Tomatazos

When the Walt Disney Company bought Fox in March 2019, it acquired a huge amount of assets that made it one of the largest entertainment companies in recent times. But maybe things would have been quite different had he bought Time Warner about five years ago. A recent New York Times report argues that Disney came very, very close to buying Warner just a few years ago. Can you imagine the events that would have taken place thanks to such an agreement? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Thirty years ago, The Walt Disney Company was much more modest, a company dedicated to family entertainment, very focused on its series and movies without going too far. But under the leadership of Bob Iger, Disney was able to acquire other powerful assets such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more recently Fox. Now the mouse company is almost priceless and has under its power much of the rights that generate the greatest entertainment in our day. The New York Times reveals that Disney almost took over Time Warner, a possibility that would have made it a much more powerful entity than it is now. Here’s what the site revealed:

In October 2016, shortly before Time Warner and AT&T announced their deal, Bob Iger, the head of Disney at the time, called Jeff Bewkes, the head of Time Warner, according to two people intimately familiar with those details. The Disney frontman asked Bewkes if he would be interested in a possible merger. It was too late, Bewkes said. There was already something in the works. Iger wished him well and hung up the phone.

If The Walt Disney Company had bought Time Warner, it would have everything DC related to it. The possibilities sound pretty great for those of you who are fans of superheroes, a crossover between the MCU and the DCEU? For now it only remains in the minds of the followers as a remote dream but without a doubt the panorama would be quite different from what we know.

The most recent merger between companies was announced yesterday morning. The acquisition of MGM by Amazon was confirmed, a conglomerate that has been made with James Bond and Rocky permanently. Without a doubt, Jeff bezos He has made his company a fierce competitor to other entertainment greats such as Netflix and Disney, and yesterday he won one of his biggest victories by acquiring the legendary Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. What other goals do you have on your agenda? The others must be very attentive to their movements and continue to advance in the voracious battlefield that is the Hollywood film and television industry.

But while Disney didn’t end up buying Time Warner, it has so many chores that it might not be able to cope. With Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios alone he has countless projects that will fill theaters and television for the next decade. Star wars has a good handful of series on the doorstep for Disney Plus that will bring back several beloved stars from the distant galaxy, without forgetting all the new ones that are about to appear. On the other hand, Marvel Studios is already beginning the new stage of its cinematic universe and the coming months will be full of new and familiar faces that will shape a new great adventure.

For his part, Warner enjoys / suffers from mixed times right now. DCEU fans aren’t happy with his moves, but there are plenty of other productions on the way that will bring him huge profits and prestige.

