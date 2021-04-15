Disney wants Alien’s Xenomorphs to be kinder

Share

Now that Disney has the rights to the Alien franchise, they want to put a spin on the scariest monsters in space.

On Disney they know perfectly that Alien It is a saga that has great potential due to the large number of fans it has. That is why there are enough projects underway to be able to exploit these extraterrestrial beings cinematographically.

Now Disney he has hired unknown writers to create a script that is quite different from anything he has done Ridley scott till the date. The film studio wants to restart the story and therefore eliminate the character from Ellen Ripley by Sigourney Weaver and any other element of the movies of Alien more recent like the “Engineers”. Instead, the new leader will be FionaDescribed as “Mary Elizabeth Winstead type,” she will be the science officer aboard a settler ship in search of a new homeworld.

There will be several plot twists.

In this settler ship there will be some eggs that will hatch and cause a good carnage, but Fiona will manage to capture some Facehuggers to hatch them. So you can grow them to adulthood in a tank. The result is that there will be “good” Xenomorphs, who will be loyal to Fiona and kinder to humans. This is something that was tried in Alien 4: Resurrection (1997), but obviously it was something that got out of hand to humans and ended in slaughter.

The movie’s big showdown will supposedly pit the good Xenomorph against the bad one, offering alien-on-alien action. Again, it is something that we already saw in Alien 4: Resurrection, as the Xenomorph hybrid killed the Xenomorph Queen in one hit. The film will end with an egg opening, leaving the question of whether the being that will come out will be good or bad.

This story of Alien is still in the early stages, but it seems that in Disney they are very interested in this plot, as it would turn Xenomorphs into action heroes. Instead of terrible extraterrestrial beings emerged from the darkest place in the galaxy.

All Alien movies can be seen on Disney + by following this link.

