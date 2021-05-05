Disney unveiled a real lightsaber on Star Wars Day

The best 5 films of the Star Wars saga 0:58

New York (CNN Business) – Since “Star Wars” was released in 1977, both children and adults wanted to get their hands on a lightsaber, also known as a lightsaber. The “elegant weapon for a more civilized age” is one of the most famous accessories in movie and pop culture history, and now, apparently, Disney created a “real” one.

Disney Parks posted a very short clip of what appears to be a working lightsaber on Tuesday, May 4, which is known as Star Wars Day thanks to a play on English words: “May the 4th be with you.” (which in Spanish would be “May 4 May accompany you”).

The 13-second clip shows a Disney actress dressed as Ray, the “Star Wars” heroine, lighting a lightsaber with a solid, retractable light blade that extends from the hilt, just like in the movies. However, this is not a visual effect or a camera trick, as it is as real as a lightsaber can get in this galaxy.

Of course, Disney didn’t actually create a lightsaber capable of severing your child’s hand because it refuses to join you in ruling the galaxy.

Rather, the company’s Imagineers – as Disney’s park, amusement, appliance, and hotel designers are known – created the device to function like a true lightsaber in the sense that the light “blade” extends from the base of the sword.

The saber is not for sale, at least not yet, but fans will soon be able to see it in action at Disney’s new “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” an immersive Disney hotel opening in 2022 that will allow guests live the adventures of the lucrative franchise.

«See how that lightsaber is activated before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways in which, from the moment you arrive until the moment you leave, you will find yourself immersed in a“ Star Wars ”story where your decisions and actions, or even conversations you may have – will determine how your personal journey unfolds, ”Disney Parks wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

Disney Parks President Josh D’Amaro first introduced the saber last month during a closed presentation to a small number of journalists.

The functional lightsaber and the “Galactic Starcruiser” experience represent how Disney is evolving its parks beyond attractions and hotels.

In 2019, Disney launched Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a 20-acre expansion that allows guests to ride the Millennium Falcon and sample galactic delicacies like blue milk, also known as bantha milk. This is the largest expansion Disney has ever made.

Meanwhile, the Marvel-themed “Avengers Campus” will open at California Adventure Park on June 4.

Disney parks are trying to recover after one of the most difficult years due to closures and layoffs caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Disneyland is the company’s flagship resort in California, which just reopened last week after a year of closure.

Last month, D’Amaro told CNN Business that the future of Disney resorts will be “fresh” and “full of technology.”

“It will be incredibly relevant to guests around the world,” he said. “Every day these parks are changing.”