Disney + UK announces superhero comedy Extraordinary

The Walt Disney Company EMEA today announced the first details of what will be its initial list of original projects for Disney + in the UK, from the hand of prominent creators and producers as part of the company’s commitment to carry out original content outside the United States, specifically in Europe. In other words, we are talking about a series of self-produced projects in which the Disney + UK division has embarked.

Obviously, these British productions, specifically one Original under the Disney brand and two Originals under the Star brand, seek to offer a greater diversity of content on the streaming platform by putting their own content, in order to have more catalog to offer to users, and obviously compete in the market.

Curiously, in the project list, we have space for the world of superheroes with the series they have titled “Extraordinary”, which will be a comedy Star Original by Emma Moran. This will present us a world full of people with superpowers, except for the main character. It is defined as a “Fresh and innovative comedy”, which in turn will be a tribute to the anti-superhero who claims self-acceptance.

The official description of the series is as follows:

We are going to meet Jen who lives in a world where everyone has a super power. Everyone except her. A circumstance that is not without its grace. This daring and innovative comedy tells us about the problems of being young and finding your place in the world, when you are just “normal”.

It will be a series of 8 episodes in total, each lasting 25 minutes.

Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris (“Killing Eve”) and Charles Dawson are the executive producers of “Extraordinary” and Emma Moran, an outstanding new writer with an absolutely unique voice, is its creator.