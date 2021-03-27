Disney + trick to get up to 4 months free | AP

If you are not yet subscribed to the Disney + platform we have an extremely incredible trick for you to have it free for 4 months, so keep reading so that you find out step by step how to do it and you can enjoy its catalog.

If you want to have Disney + free this trick is for you, because through the platform A large part of users can see the Wandavision series of the moment, but also the classics of Mickey Mouse and all the characters of the magical world.

As if that were not enough, you can also see Mulan, Hamilton, Lady and the Tramp, and a variety of films that will attract the attention not only of children, but also of adults.

Nowadays the app It has thousands of titles not only exclusive, but also those old memories, but this time fully remastered, so you do not miss any detail on your 4K screen.

But if you do not want to pay, then you should take into consideration this point that you will surely love to know, so prepare for what is coming.

For this you must have a visa card active, be it debit or credit and after that you simply have to perform the following steps on the platform that today is Netflix’s biggest competition.

The first thing you should do is enter this VISA link. After that you must enter your card number and your password, it is worth mentioning that no recharge will be made. When it has been processed, and you have identified what type of card you have, you must enter your email. Now you just have to wait for the confirmation and that’s it. You will only have to open Disney + on your mobile device or television and from there log in with the email you entered to obtain this offer.

It is worth mentioning that, depending on the kind of VISA card you have, the free subscription Disney + can be several and here is the reference:

Platinum: 2 months free Signature: 3 months free Infinite: 4 months free

On the other hand, Marvel studios once again he returned to schedule the premiere of his films and series due to the health contingency.

And as you can see, the current virus has affected the entire Marvel Studios release schedule, in fact the production company initially planned to release Black Widow in April 2020.

However, he had to postpone production to the end of 2021 and later announced that it would arrive in May of this year, since the latest update from Marvel has been that they will move this premiere once again to July 9.

It is worth mentioning that this news came from the hand of a restructuring of the entire release schedule, WandaVision has already been released on Disney + and the broadcast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would not be affected.

However, the other series and films of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have rescheduled their release date.

WandaVision: Now available on Disney Plus. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Available now on Disney Plus. Loki: July 11, 2021, by Disney Plus. Black Widow: July 9, 2021, on Disney Plus and licensed theaters. What If …?: Mid-2021 by Disney Plus Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021. Venom: Let There Be Carnage: September 17, 2021. Eternals: November 5, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021. Hawkeye: Late 2021. Ms. Marvel: 2021.

As you may recall, in 2020 Black Widow and Eternals were to be released, and these two films were going to lay the first bricks in phase 4 of the UCM; from there the story of Wanda Maximoff and Falcon would start.