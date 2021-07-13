Disney + to release ‘How It Was Made’ special from the Mandalorian season 2 finale

The moment we have known that the second season of “The Mandalorian” was nominated for 24 categories of the Emmys awards, Disney + has announced a new special dedicated to the series. Those new episodes had their corresponding installment of the so-called Gallery, which took us behind the cameras of the series. However, while the first season had 8 episodes to show us the ins and outs of the series’ creation process, the second season only had a 69-minute episode, so a lot was left up its sleeve.

Disney wants to supply this by launching “Making of the Season 2 Finale” the next August 25th on the Disney + streaming platform. This special episode will look at the technology used for the season two finale, allowing Mark Hamill to play a version of Luke that actually takes place five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi.” As part of the announcement, Disney + has released a behind-the-scenes photo of Max Lloyd-Jones, the actor who physically played Luke on set, before being transformed into a digitally rejuvenated Hamill during post-production.

Lucasfilm’s official press release reveals that the “story of the cutting edge technology used to bring Luke back” will serve as the theme of the episode. It is also mentioned that he will dive into the “Collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and appropriate recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history. “

The Mandalorian season 2 finale, Episode 16: The Rescue, ends with Luke showing up just in time to rescue Din Djarin and his allies from being wiped out by Moff Gideon’s Dark Trooper droids. He then proceeds to take Grogu with him to continue his Jedi training, though, not before Din gives his surrogate son permission and gives him an emotional farewell, even removing his helmet to allow Grogu to see his face for the first time.

Although many viewers responded positively to Luke’s surprise cameo, it also received criticism. Some considered Hamill’s look from CGI to be unsettling and that the role of young Luke should have been played by another actor, like Sebastian Stan, chosen by fans. Others viewed the Season 2 finale’s emphasis on Luke’s fighting abilities as an unnecessary rebuttal intended to appease those who disagreed with the character’s seen in 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and his depiction of an older Luke who, upon Kylo Ren’s turn to the Dark Side, went into exile and withdrew from the Force.