Disney will modify the attraction « Splash Mountain » of its American parks, whichVocals the racist past of the United States, To adapt them to the story of their first black princess, Tiana, announced Thursday.

A very popular attraction from Disneyland, California, and Disney World, Florida, « Splash Moutain » consists of a water tour that is done in a vehicle that simulates being a log that ends in a great fall in the water.

The current theme of « Splash Mountain » alludes to a highly controversial 1946 Disney film, « Song of the South ».

Since its release, the film has been the target of criticism accusing it of reproducing racist cliches and painting in an idyllic light the slave plantations of the old southern United States.

For these reasons, it has not been shown in theaters since the 1980s and was never released on DVD.

« Sounds of the South » was also deliberately excluded from the Disney + catalog of video-on-demand platforms.

The two attractions « Splash Mountain » they will « completely reinvent themselves » and in the future they will represent the story of « The Princess and the Frog », whose heroine Tiana is Disney’s first black princess.

« The new concept will be inclusive, all of our visitors will be reflected and inspired, and it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year, » the world’s number one entertainment company said in a statement.

The decision follows in the wake of initiatives and calls to remove statues and monuments associated with slavery and racist oppression across the United States from public spaces, following protests over the death of black citizen George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. .

For Disney, the change in theme of « Splash Mountain » has « a particularly important meaning today, » but the company notes that it had already started this process since last year and has a policy of adapting its attractions to the current era.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, a scene depicting women being sold at auction, for example, was removed from a « Pirates of the Caribbean » attraction at Disneyland.

« It is important that our visitors can recognize each other in the experiences we create, » said Carmen Smith, in charge of creating inclusion strategies at Disney.

The group did not detail when these changes will be ready in its two parks in the United States, which currently remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.