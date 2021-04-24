Disney to premiere ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Summer of Soul’ trailers during Oscars

The new of Steven Spielberg, the remake of ‘West Side Story’, is one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 (although it will hit theaters on December 10), and despite the fact that the filming ended in September 2019 and its premiere has been delayed a year due to the pandemic, We will see the first moving images during the Oscars gala on April 25, where Disney will premiere its first trailer and also a preview of ‘Summer of Soul’.

The theme of this year’s gala is “Bring Your Movie Love” (“Bring your love for the movies”), so the studio has reported that it will take advantage of the broadcast to celebrate “the experience of going to the movies in person”, promoting the next films that will be released exclusively in commercial theaters, not as ‘Raya and the last dragon’, ‘Luca’, ‘Soul’, ‘Cruella’ or ‘Black Widow’. Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the new ‘West Side Story’, will present the preview from the stage; Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Questlove will also do the same with the musical documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festiva that will premiere this summer at HULU.

And since Miranda is there, the ceremony will also show new images of the Warner Bros. musical ‘In a New York neighborhood’, a film he produces and which is based on a work composed by himself and that should have been released in the summer of 2020, but the coronavirus truncated his plans. The film will finally be released on June 10 of this year simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max in the United States and on June 18 only in theaters in Spain.

I Want To Live In America

The new version of ‘West Side Story’ (which, if it had been released at the time, would probably have received several nominations at these Oscars) stars Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as María and Tony. It is based on the original 1957 Broadway musical by Arthur Laurents and the adaptation by Tony Kushner (‘Lincoln’, ‘Munich’, ‘Fences’) and completed by DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Curtiss Cook Jr., Brian d’Arcy James and Corey Stoll. She also has a role in the film Rita Moreno, who won an Academy Award for her role as Anita in the 1961 film version and who here plays Valentina, a reimagined version of Doc, the owner of the corner store. where Tony works. ‘West Side Story’ is the love story between Tony, a former member of the Jets, and Maria, the sister of the leader of the Sharks, two rival gangs of different ethnicities from the Upper West Side of New York in the mid-50s. its theatrical release on December 10, 2021.