Disney + to premiere the series “The Beatles: Get Back”

Film director, screenwriter and producer Peter Jackson announced that the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” will have three episodes, so if you still do not know the details of this new production, keep reading to find out everything.

The Walt disney studios, Apple Corps and WingNut Films announced this Friday, June 18, that the documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” will premiere on Disney + on November 25, 26 and 27.

It should be noted that “The Beatles: Get Back” is directed by Peter Jackson and, due to the enormous amount that has been reviewed and edited for the documentary series, Disney decided to premiere it in three separate episodes during the aforementioned days.

“Each episode is approximately two hours long, and will be displayed on three consecutive days: November 25, 26 and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney +,” the platform said in a statement.

On the other hand, Bob Iger, Disney executive, stressed that he himself is a fan of The Beatles, so he is totally excited about the arrival of this production to Disney +.

This phenomenal collection of unreleased material offers us an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, creative genius and incredible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential groups of all time, and we can’t wait to share ´The Beatles: Get Back ‘with fans from all over the world, “he said.

Likewise, Jackson added that the final material captured “multiple story lines”; that is, history as friends and as people.

It is the story of human frailties and divine association. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the composition of iconic songs under pressure, amid the social climate of early 1969. But it is not a nostalgic tale: it is raw, honest and human. For more than six hours, they will get to know the Beatles with an intimacy that they would never have thought possible ”, he explained.

“The Beatles: Get Back” is being produced with the enthusiastic support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

It is worth mentioning that Disney also announced that, prior to the premiere of the documentary on Disney +, on October 12, Apple Corps Ltd./Callaway Arts & Entertainment will publish the book “The Beatles: Get Back” with a beautiful design and production, the book The 240-page hardcover complements the “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary with transcripts of recorded Beatles conversations and hundreds of exclusive, never-released photos from the three weeks of sessions.

Most important of all, the collection book will be published in an international edition in nine languages, including English.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the filmmaker is the only person in 50 years, who had access to these private film archives.

The series is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live concert in more than two years.

It portrays the composition and rehearsals of 14 new songs, originally intended to be released on a live backing album.