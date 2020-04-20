Disney launches special digital platform for children | Instagram

The Disney company recently released a new digital platform especially to entertain the smallest of the home and also enhance their creativity during this quarantine.

The name of the platform is Disney Magic Moments and has creative content which is based on stories, videos, drawings, among other things from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, Walt Disney Studios and Star Wars.

This in order to enhance creativity of the little ones of the house during this quarantine and also entertain themselves for a while developing your imagination.

At home with Olaf

It is a new series that has 20 videos that will be launched little by little, there is also a tutorial that teaches children how to to draw Olaf in a fun and colorful way.

Virtual tour with Disney

Here children can also make a beautiful virtual ride because of the amazing theme parks, like the attraction “It’s a small world“

They can also learn the choreography of the fantastic dances of Descendants, Vampirina, Nivis and Friends from another world.

As if that were not enough, there will also be content related to good feeding, hygiene personal, hydration, So they know the correct way to do all this.

On the platform you can also find painting sessions to the characters of the Marvel universe, Star Wars and Frozen, themed backgrounds to decorate the videoconferences and much more.

It will include some direct links to destinations such as Nat Geo at home: new destination National Geographic, with entertaining, appropriate, safe and quality content for children, youth and their families.

This will certainly be a amazing platformIt is one more option to entertain you during the days of confinement.

Maybe the purpose of Disney Magic Moments either because they don’t want to stay below the stock exchange, since a few days ago Netflix declared itself the company with the highest value, even beating Walt Disney himself.

