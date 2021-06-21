Disney to launch a musical series about ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Alberto E. Rodríguez / ., Hannah Hall, Tim Palen

Three decades ago the movie ‘Beauty and the Beast’ came to the big screen. Despite the passing of the years, the story lives on and will now be transformed into a musical series thanks to Disney +. From this plot came characters as tender as the Chip cup that has given us so much joy. The story, based on a popular French tale, was made into a movie in 1991, in its animated version, and in 2017 with Emma Watson as the protagonist. In the latter appeared Luke Evans and also Josh Gad, who reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou in the new production. They are joined by Briana Middleton, playing Tilly, Louie’s stepsister.

It will be a prequel to the aforementioned film and will have eight chapters (the first will be directed by Liesl Tommy) that will be written and produced by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. The plot will take place in a realm prior to the great love story of the Beast and Beauty and, therefore, will focus on the figures of Gaston and LeFou. These, in the company of Tilly, start an adventure after learning a surprising event about their past.

Gary Marsh, president and creative director of Disney Branded Television says that “This series will finally give an answer to all who have ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a fool like LeFou could have become friends and partners, or how a mystical sorceress could fatally bewitch the prince turned into a beast and it will also provoke a new avalanche of questions “. The musical prequel will begin filming in the spring of 2022 and will feature award-winning Alan Menken as the composer of the original soundtrack.

