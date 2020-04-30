Disney: the possible directors of the Live-action movie that is already underway | INSTAGRAM

Everything seems to indicate that Disney is working on the Live-action version of its classic movie “Hercules”. However, what has caught the most attention are the filmmakers involved in directing the project.

According to information from Disney Insider, this film is already in Development, who in its original film conquered millions of viewers around the world, mainly the audience that was originally directed: children.

This medium, in addition, brought out that Jeffery Silver (in charge of the production of The Lion King and Tron: Legacy) and Karen Gilchrist (The Mandalorian) are the producers chosen for the film.

On the other hand, something that has also drawn a lot of attention are the possible directors that Disney is analyzing for the feature film. Top of the list is Jon Favreau, father of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also known for his involvement in the popular Disney + series “The Mandalorian” of Star Wars. Favreau has extensive experience in films of this style, as he was also involved in the production of The Lion King and the Jungle Book, of course, in its Live-action version.

Others who are within the considerations for the project are Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed “Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame”, the latter being the highest grossing in Marvel history.

Both filmmakers have already shown an interest in partnering with the mouse-producing house again, but specifically with the MCU. The Russo brothers are big fans of the classic “Hercules”, if anyone will make Live-action more attached to the original, it will be them.

The third option on the list of possible directors is Gore Verbinski, who made the “Pirates of the Caribbean” trilogy a reality. However, it should be noted that none of the previously proposed has talked to Disney and much less have signed any agreement.

It seems that the production company is still analyzing who would be the best option to bring the hero of Olympus to life and it will probably be several more months before they make the right and final decision, in addition to the fact that the film world is completely paralyzed. due to the global health contingency.

However, once the director’s leader is chosen, the next step is to find the right writers, as well as the main actors. So for now it is too early to speculate on who will bring the iconic Greek characters to life.

