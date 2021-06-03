Disney + teases its summer releases, including What if …? in August

This afternoon, through social networks, Disney + USA advanced its future launches for this summer on the streaming platform. This list covers launch from June to August. However, there was a notable absence. What if…? The animated series from Marvel Studios for this summer was not listed at any time.

However, any possible “fear” that there may be due to that absence is ruled out as Disney + Spain has released its own confirmed statement that, as said in the past, “What If …?” It will premiere on the platform in August.

Among the premieres of this summer are listed “Raya and the last dragon”, the series “Loki” from Marvel Studios, “Luca” and the award-winning “Soul”, along with an increasingly extensive catalog of television series and film premieres that can be accessed with a subscription of € 8.99 / month or € 89.90 /anus.

Below we offer you the official list launched by Disney + Spain, where we also have the Marvel Animated Shorts: “Spidey and His Super Team”, and the expected launch of “Black Widow” from Marvel Studios to be seen in theaters and on Disney + via premium access on July 9.

Not as a novelty, but as Marvel products that add to the Disney + library we can highlight the animated film “Iron Man: Rise of Technivoro” which was launched in 2013 and will hit the platform on June 25; and the movie “The incredible Hulk”, which despite the problem of distribution rights, joins Disney + on June 4.

Disney + original titles

Series

Loki: June 9

Genius: Aretha (T3): June 4 With love, Victor (T2): June 18 The Benedict Mysterious Society: June 25 The Twilight: June 11 Monsters at Work: July 2 The Race to the End of the World: July 9 Members and Hounds: July 16

Marvel: Spidey and His Super Team: July 16

What If?…: Month of August

That One Word: Feyenoord – August 27

Films

Luca: June 18 Raya and the Last Dragon: June 4

Black Widow (via Premium Access): July 9

Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised): July 30 Jungle Cruise (via premium access): July 30

Exclusive premiere series

Family Guy (T19): June 4 Father made in USA (T17): July 9 Bob’s Burguers (T11): August 20 Empire (T4): July 2 Empire (T5): August 6

Documentaries

PRIDE: June 25 Wolfgang: June 25 My Father: Zodiac Killer: July 9 Maze of Errors: August 13 OJ: Made in America: August 20 42 to 1: August 20 Be Water: August 20 Chasing Tyson: August 20 Michael Jordan’s Decision: August 20 Lance: August 20 That One Word: Feyenoord: August 27

Old titles added to the Disney + bookstore

Series

Grown-ish (T1): June 25 My name is Earl (T1-T4): June 18 Empire (T1-T3): July 2 Body of Proof (S1-3): July 9 Last notice (T1-T7 ): July 23 Life in Pieces (T1-T4): July 23 The Killing (T1-T4): July 30 The Looming One (T1-T11): July 30 Down There (T1-T5): August 6 ALIAS (T1-T5): August 13 Tyrant (T1-T3): August 13 Criminal Minds: Suspicious Behavior (T1): August 20 I Know Who You Are (T1): August 20 American Horror Story (T1 -T9): August 27

Films

The Incredible Hulk (2008): June 4

Mighty Minds: June 4 Kingsman: Secret Service: June 4 Me, Robot: June 4 Transporter: June 11 Transporter 2: June 11 Tolkien: June 11 Flight of the Phoenix: June 18

Iron Man: Rise of Technovore – June 25

Justin and the Sword of Valor: June 25 Prometheus: June 25 Alien: Covenant: June 25 Glass: July 2 Cell 211: July 2 Planet of the Apes: July 9 Absolutely Fabulous: July 9 The Origin From the Planet of the Apes: July 16 Greg’s Diary: Road and Blanket: July 23 No Two Without Three (The Other Woman): July 23 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: July 23 War for the Planet of the Apes the apes: July 30 Gigolo (Deuce Bigalow): July 30 Stuber express: August 6 An exceptional gift: August 6 Grizzly Territory: August 6 Agora: August 6 Spanish Movie: August 6 ZOMBIES 2: 13 of August El Niño: August 13 Revenge Taken (2008): August 13 The Perfume: August 13 Hurricane Carter: August 13 I want you: August 20 Marrowbone’s secret: August 20 Revenge 2: August 20 Uncontrolled: August 20 The minimum island: August 20 3 extra weddings: August 27 Revenge 3: August 27 Water for elephants: 27 from to gosto Pan’s Labyrinth: August 27 Mission to Mars: August 27

