The bargain is over: you can no longer try Disney Plus for free. The popular platform has canceled the free trial for a week. What are the reasons?

If during the scarce three months that Disney + has been broadcasting in Spain you have not taken advantage of the free trial offer, we are very afraid that you will no longer be able to do so. Disney + no longer allows you to try the platform for free for a week.

In a decision that has caught everyone by surprise, Disney Plus has canceled the free trial worldwide, even in the countries where it just came out, like Spain. In other places like the United States they have had more time to try it, since it was launched there in November.

If you enter the Disney Plus website in Spain right now, the free trial option has disappeared. It only offers two possibilities: monthly subscription for 6.99 euros per month or annual subscription for 69.99 euros, with which you get two months free. You can see it if you enter this card:

A representative from Disney + has explained on CNET that they are eliminating the free trial because “the service has a price / value proposition that we believe offers competent entertainment in itself.”

Since the platform launched last year, subscriber numbers have been very good. According to Business Insider, in six months it has accumulated almost 55 million subscribers.

It is true that the price of the Disney Plus subscription, 6.99 euros per month, is one of the lowest of the streaming platforms. But keep in mind that it is based on static content. At least for now, it has barely released new series or movies since its launch, compared to the dozens that Netflix releases every month.

We sensed that many people had taken advantage of the free trial week to watch The Mandalorian or premiere movies like Fronzen II, and the latest from Star Wars, and then cancel the subscription.

From now on, if you want to do this you will have to pay at least 6.99 euros to subscribe for a month.