Disney Springs announces that stores and restaurants will open on May 20. Disney Springs revealed a list of restaurants and shops that will reopen on Wednesday, May 20, the first day for the Walt Disney World shopping and entertainment complex to operate since the complex closed amid the coronavirus pandemic in March. A total of 44 points of sale will be operational as part of its gradual opening.

Miami World / Orlando Sentinel

Restaurants will include Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, Boathouse, Chicken Guy, Earl of Sandwich, Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC, 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck, Frontera Cocina, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co., Paradiso 37, Planet Hollywood, Polite Pig , STK Orlando, Sunshine Churros (Marketplace and West Side), T-Rex, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Wine Bar George and YeSake.

Stores opening Wednesday include Anthropologie, Art Corner, Basin, Chapel Hats, Columbia Sportswear, Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers, Edward Beiner eyewear, Free People, Happy Hound, Luxury of Time by Diamonds International, Pandora Jewelry, Pele Soccer, Pop Gallery, Ron Jon Surf Shop, Royally Yours, Sanuk, Savannah Bee Co., Sosa Family Cigars, Sugarboo & Co., UGG, Uniqlo, UNOde50, Volcom, Vera Bradley and Zara.

The reopening of Disney Springs is one of the first steps in making Walt Disney World, including its theme parks, available to the public again. No opening date has been announced for Disney parks or hotels.

World of Disney, the resort’s giant retail store, Marketplace Co-op and mobile ordering for D-Luxe Burger will be available on May 27, Disney said.

At this time, visitors to Disney Springs must undergo temperature checks before entering and will be required to cover their faces, except when they sit down to eat. The only parking available will be in the Orange and Lime garages.

There will be limited capacity at Disney Springs in general and within stores. Social distancing will be encouraged.