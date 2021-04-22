Disney signs agreement with Sony to add “Spider-Man” and other films to its platform

LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 21 (Reuters) – Walt Disney Co said Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Sony Pictures to bring new “Spider-Man” movies and others to its streaming services and television networks in the United States, after they are streamed on Netflix.

Disney also secured the rights to offer hundreds of older Sony movies, including “Jumanji” and “Hotel Transylvania.” The company said it will add a significant number of Sony titles to Hulu starting in June.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal means that Disney will be able to offer new Sony movies, including any new installments in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” and “Venom” series, starting in 2023.

They will first be screened in theaters and offered on DVD and video on demand. They will then arrive on Netflix for an exclusive 18-month period before moving to Disney + or other Disney platforms.

The deal covers new Sony movies that will be released in theaters between 2022 and 2026. It is slated to include Marvel’s “Morbius,” the adaptation of the best-selling “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Brad Pitt’s thriller “Bullet Train.” “and another installment of the comedy series” Bad Boys. “

Netflix had struck a deal with Sony earlier this month.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)