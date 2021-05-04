Disney shows off its retractable lightsaber, and it’s spectacular (even if it’s not laser)

It is May 4, Star Wars day (for the English pun, “May the force … -> May the fourth), and Disney has taken the opportunity to show a video in which you can finally see his retractable lightsaber.

The company has already indicated that it was working on this reproduction of the famous franchise’s lightsaber, and the video finally shows its operation. The result is really striking, and it has nothing to do with the lightsabers we’ve seen so far.

A more elegant (and above all, more surprising) “weapon”

It is undoubtedly one of the best known and most loved objects in the entire Star Wars universe, and a few days ago we already knew the patent on which it was based. The mechanism, similar to that of a roll-up tape, reminiscent of retractable tape measures.

The effect in the case of the lightsaber is truly amazing, and certainly It is not very different from the one that appeared in the movies and the series but making use of visual effects.

No further details about its operation are given in the ad, but that roll-up tape would consist of a series of LED lights to mimic the light emitted by the laser.

Although sabers are still in development, it is expected that be part of the immersive experience at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel which will be part of its ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ resort and which will theoretically open its doors in 2022.

The price of the saber is not known, but the truth is that the lightsabers that are already sold in said complex cost 200 dollars. It is therefore logical to think that the price of these models will be higher.

Even if don’t be laser for real (and there are those who have created functional and much more dangerous replicas) it is likely that these sabers are sold on a large scale they will become a must-have gift for all fans of the saga.

More information | Disney