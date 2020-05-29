With the arrival of the streamimg platform, Disney +, Marvel will have the opportunity to further expand its cinematic universe, since with his new series he will be able to complement the films and vice versa, in addition to the fact that these productions will serve to debut new villains, so we could soon see Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

After the Avengers managed to eliminate Thanos, Marvel has been looking for a new villain to live up to the mad titan, And apparently Kang has been chosen to become the MCU’s next antagonist, but before he makes his big appearance, a Disney + series will lay the groundwork for his arrival.

Even though Kang doesn’t possess any kind of power, His knowledge of time travel has led him to travel to different periods of history, so he is now the owner of futuristic technology, which includes powerful armor that greatly improves his strength and allows him to create force fields, in addition to give him the ability to control other forms of technology, making him a powerful villain.

According to a rumor by Mikey Sutton from Lord of the Long Box, Marvel is planning to make Kang his next big villain, so he will use the ‘Moon Knight’ series to prepare for his arrival in the MCU, which makes sense considering that the origin story of both characters shares the same time period.

According to the rumor, the Avengers will go in search of Moon Knight due to his relationship with ancient Egypt, Since after discovering Kang’s existence and the great threat he represents to the earth, they are looking to gather all the possible information about this character so that they can stop him before it is too late, so Marc Spector could have the answers to all of them. your doubts.

Previously, the portal, We Got This Covered had already revealed that Marvel was very interested in the character’s debut, so Kang the Conqueror could debut in the MCU, unfortunately, if the rumor is true, we would still have to wait a long time. to see the villain, since the series will run until 2022.